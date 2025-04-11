Grupo Ezentis Announces 2025 Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders

GRUPO EZENTIS S.A ( (ES:EZE) ) has issued an announcement.

Grupo Ezentis, S.A. has announced the convening of its Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders, scheduled for May 13, 2025, with a second call on May 14, 2025, if necessary. The meeting will address key agenda items including the examination and approval of the annual accounts for the fiscal year 2024, re-election of board members, and the appointment of a new director. Shareholders have the option to participate physically, telematically, or through remote voting, reflecting the company’s commitment to inclusive shareholder engagement.

