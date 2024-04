Grupo Aval Acciones Y Valores Sa Pfd (AVAL) has released an update.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A., a Colombian financial group, has successfully carried out its scheduled dividend payments for April 2024, following the distribution plan approved by shareholders on March 20, 2024. The announcement confirms the company’s commitment to its dividend policy.

