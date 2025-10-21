Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Reports Q3 2025 Financial Results and Route Expansions

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico ( (PAC) ) has provided an announcement.

In its third-quarter results for 2025, Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico reported a 16.3% increase in total revenues compared to the same period in 2024, driven by a rise in both aeronautical and non-aeronautical services. Despite a decrease in comprehensive income by 6.2%, the company saw a 2.5% growth in passenger traffic and introduced several new domestic and international routes. The company also issued long-term bonds to finance capital investments and refinance existing debt, indicating a strategic focus on expansion and financial stability.

Spark's Take on PAC Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, PAC is a Outperform.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico’s overall stock score reflects strong financial performance and positive earnings call sentiment, which are slightly offset by bearish technical indicators and a high P/E ratio. The company’s robust cash flow and attractive dividend yield provide additional support to the stock’s valuation.

More about Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (GAP) operates in the airport management industry, providing aeronautical and non-aeronautical services across 14 airports in Mexico and Jamaica. The company focuses on enhancing passenger traffic and expanding its route network, catering to both domestic and international markets.

Average Trading Volume: 79,355

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $11.1B

