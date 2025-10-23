Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Reports Q3 2025 Earnings

Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico ( (PAC) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico presented to its investors.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (GAP) operates 14 airports across Mexico and Jamaica, serving as a key player in the aviation sector by managing major hubs like Guadalajara and Tijuana, as well as popular tourist destinations such as Puerto Vallarta and Los Cabos.

In its third-quarter earnings report for 2025, GAP announced a significant increase in total revenues by 16.3% compared to the same period last year, driven by both aeronautical and non-aeronautical services. Despite this growth, the company saw a decrease in comprehensive income by 6.2%, attributed to foreign currency translation effects.

Key financial highlights include a 17.4% rise in combined aeronautical and non-aeronautical services revenues and a 12.8% increase in EBITDA. Passenger traffic across GAP’s airports grew by 2.5%, with several new domestic and international routes launched during the quarter. The company also issued long-term bond certificates to support capital investments and refinance existing debt.

While GAP’s net income saw a robust increase of 36.0%, the company faced higher operating costs, which rose by 20.3% due to increased technical assistance and concession fees, as well as maintenance and employee costs. The EBITDA margin slightly decreased, reflecting these higher costs.

Looking ahead, GAP remains focused on expanding its operations and enhancing its infrastructure, supported by strategic investments and a solid financial position. The company aims to continue capitalizing on passenger growth and new route opportunities to drive future performance.

