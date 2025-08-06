Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Reports July 2025 Passenger Traffic Growth

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

The latest announcement is out from Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico ( (PAC) ).

In July 2025, Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico reported a 3.1% increase in total passenger traffic compared to July 2024. Notable growth was observed at Montego Bay with a 15.2% rise, while Tijuana saw a 3.1% decrease. The company also introduced several new routes, enhancing connectivity across various destinations.

The most recent analyst rating on (PAC) stock is a Buy with a $174.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico stock, see the PAC Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on PAC Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, PAC is a Outperform.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico’s strong financial performance and positive earnings call sentiment are key strength drivers. However, technical analysis suggests potential short-term weakness, and valuation raises concerns about overvaluation. Despite these challenges, the company’s robust cash flow and revenue growth provide a solid foundation.

More about Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (GAP) operates in the aviation industry, managing 12 airports across Mexico and Jamaica. The company focuses on providing airport services and facilities, catering to both domestic and international travelers.

Average Trading Volume: 96,965

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $11.55B

