GRP Ltd. Recovers Partial Advance Payment from PRC Authority

An update from GRP Ltd. ( (SG:BLU) ) is now available.

GRP Ltd. announced that its subsidiary, Tangshan GRP Trading Co Ltd, has successfully recovered RMB500,000 from the PRC Authority as part of a larger advance payment recoverable. This brings the total recovered amount to RMB11,397,900, with RMB14,042,100 still pending. The company will continue to update stakeholders on future recoveries, which are significant for its financial health and operational stability.

More about GRP Ltd.

GRP Ltd. is a company incorporated in Singapore, operating with subsidiaries such as Tangshan GRP Trading Co Ltd. The company is involved in financial transactions and recoverable payments, with a focus on managing and recovering advance payments from authorities in the People’s Republic of China.

Average Trading Volume: 21,108

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: S$12.61M

