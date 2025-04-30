Growthpoint Properties Showcases Sustainability at 2025 Barrenjoey Event

Growthpoint Properties Australia ( (AU:GOZ) ) has issued an announcement.

Growthpoint Properties Australia announced its participation in the 2025 Barrenjoey Emerging Property Companies Day, showcasing its commitment to sustainable real estate investment and management. The presentation highlights the company’s strategic focus on high-quality assets and its progress towards achieving a Net Zero Target, reinforcing its market position and potential positive implications for investors and stakeholders.

More about Growthpoint Properties Australia

Growthpoint Properties Australia is a real estate investment trust (REIT) listed on the ASX and part of the S&P/ASX 300. The company invests in high-quality Australian real estate, directly owning a portfolio of modern office and industrial properties. It also manages office, industrial, logistics, and retail assets for third-party wholesale syndicates and institutional investors through its funds management business. Growthpoint is committed to sustainability and aims to achieve a Net Zero Target by July 2025 across its directly owned office assets and corporate activities.

YTD Price Performance: -2.94%

Average Trading Volume: 497,191

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$1.74B

