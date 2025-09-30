Grove Collaborative Amends Loan Agreement for Flexibility

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Grove Collaborative Holdings ( (GROV) ) has provided an update.

On September 26, 2025, Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. and Grove Collaborative, Inc. amended their Loan and Security Agreement with Siena Lending Group LLC to include certain credit card receivables in the borrowing base, enhancing their financial flexibility. This amendment could potentially impact the company’s operational capabilities and financial strategy by allowing more diverse collateral options.

The most recent analyst rating on (GROV) stock is a Hold with a $1.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Grove Collaborative Holdings stock, see the GROV Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GROV Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GROV is a Neutral.

Grove Collaborative Holdings faces significant financial challenges with declining revenues and high leverage, which heavily impact its overall score. While there is some technical strength, the negative valuation metrics and potential NYSE delisting risk further weigh down the score.

More about Grove Collaborative Holdings

Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. is a Delaware public benefit corporation that operates in the consumer goods industry, focusing on sustainable and eco-friendly household products.

Average Trading Volume: 226,275

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: $60.7M

