Griffin Mining Reports Record Gold and Silver Production in Q2 2025

Griffin Mining ( (GB:GFM) ) has issued an update.

Griffin Mining Limited has announced record production results for gold and silver in the second quarter of 2025, following a recovery from a previous suspension of operations at the Caijiaying Mine. The high production levels, driven by historically high gold prices, have significantly increased precious metal revenues, which now constitute approximately 50% of the company’s total revenues. This development underscores the long-term potential of the Caijiaying Mine, with further expansion expected as Zone II is scheduled to begin production in the last quarter of 2025.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:GFM) stock is a Buy with a £190.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Griffin Mining stock, see the GB:GFM Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:GFM Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:GFM is a Outperform.

Griffin Mining’s overall stock score is driven by solid corporate events and positive technical analysis, indicating strong investor sentiment and potential for value enhancement. However, financial performance and valuation concerns temper this optimism, suggesting a need for cautious optimism.

More about Griffin Mining

Griffin Mining Limited is a company listed on the Alternative Investment Market (AIM) of the London Stock Exchange under the symbol GFM. It owns and operates the Caijiaying Zinc Gold Mine in China through an 88.8% owned joint venture. The mine produces zinc, gold, silver, and lead metals in concentrates.

Average Trading Volume: 77,080

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £355.6M

