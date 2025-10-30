Grid Dynamics Announces $50M Share Repurchase Program

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Grid Dynamics Holdings ( (GDYN) ) just unveiled an announcement.

On October 23, 2025, Grid Dynamics Holdings announced a $50 million share repurchase program, reflecting confidence in its long-term business prospects. The company reported record third-quarter revenues of $104.2 million, driven by strong demand in AI and digital transformation services, with significant contributions from the retail and technology, media, and telecom sectors. The company plans to enhance profitability by improving margins and increasing its billable engineer count, positioning itself for continued growth into 2026.

The most recent analyst rating on (GDYN) stock is a Buy with a $9.00 price target.

Spark’s Take on GDYN Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GDYN is a Outperform.

Grid Dynamics Holdings scores well due to its strong financial performance and positive earnings call sentiment, driven by an AI-focused growth strategy. However, the technical analysis indicates bearish trends, and the stock’s high P/E ratio suggests overvaluation, which tempers the overall score.



More about Grid Dynamics Holdings

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. is a leading provider of technology consulting, platform and product engineering, AI, and digital engagement services. The company specializes in enterprise AI and digital transformation, leveraging expertise in data and ML platform engineering, cloud platform and product engineering, IoT and edge computing, and digital engagement services. Founded in 2006 and headquartered in Silicon Valley, Grid Dynamics operates with offices across the Americas, Europe, and India.

Average Trading Volume: 1,302,121

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $685.8M



