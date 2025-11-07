Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP Announces Q3 2025 Results

Greystone Housing Impact Investors Lp ( (GHI) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Greystone Housing Impact Investors Lp presented to its investors.

Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP is a Delaware-based partnership primarily engaged in acquiring and managing a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds to finance affordable multifamily, seniors, and student housing properties. The company operates within the real estate investment sector, focusing on leveraging attractive financing structures and interest rate management to optimize returns.

In its third-quarter 2025 earnings report, Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP announced a net income of $2.0 million or $0.03 per Beneficial Unit Certificate (BUC), alongside a cash available for distribution (CAD) of $4.6 million or $0.20 per BUC. The company also reported total assets of $1.49 billion and investments in mortgage revenue bonds and governmental issuer loans totaling $1.13 billion.

Key financial highlights include a regular quarterly distribution of $0.30 per BUC, paid to holders on October 31, 2025. The company also listed a 288-unit market rate multifamily property in Loveland, CO, for sale, which is 90% occupied. Greystone is adjusting its investment strategy due to challenging market conditions, focusing more on tax-exempt mortgage revenue bonds and senior housing investments, which are expected to provide more stable returns.

The company reported advances and acquisitions of various investments totaling $27.5 million, while redemptions and paydowns amounted to $29.0 million. Additionally, Greystone issued Series B Preferred Units for $5.0 million to support future investments and operations. The company continues to manage its investment portfolio actively, with all investments current on contractual payments and a hedging strategy in place to mitigate interest rate risks.

Looking ahead, Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP plans to refine its operating strategy, focusing on long-term benefits for unitholders. The company aims to maximize returns from its existing portfolio while reallocating capital towards more predictable and tax-advantaged investment opportunities, leveraging its strong relationships in the affordable housing and senior living sectors.

