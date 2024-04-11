Grey Wolf Reports Steady Growth in 2023

Grey Wolf Animal Health Corp (TSE:WOLF) has released an update.

Grey Wolf Animal Health Corp reported a solid financial performance for the fourth quarter and the full year of 2023, with annual revenues increasing by 12.3% to $25.4 million and gross profits up by 10.9%. Despite the costs associated with operating as a public entity, the company maintained a stable Adjusted EBITDA and witnessed a 4.7% increase for the year. The company also improved its cash position, ending the year with $7.8 million, underscoring its readiness for future growth.

For further insights into TSE:WOLF stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.