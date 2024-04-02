Grey Wolf CEO to Update at Healthcare Investor Conference

Grey Wolf Animal Health Corp (TSE:WOLF) has released an update.

Angela Cechetto, CEO of Grey Wolf Animal Health Corp., will present a corporate update at the 2024 Bloom Burton & Co. Healthcare Investor Conference on April 17, and the company’s management will be available for one-on-one meetings during the conference. The diversified Canadian animal health company, which focuses on offering innovative veterinary products, is open to investor meetings upon contact with the conference coordinator or through their website.

