Gresham House Income & Growth VCT Releases Quarterly Factsheet

Income & Growth VCT plc Class S ( (GB:GHV1) ) has issued an announcement.

Gresham House Income & Growth VCT plc has released its quarterly factsheet for the period ending 30 June 2025, providing stakeholders with detailed insights into its financial performance. This release, along with the half-yearly newsletter, offers valuable information on the company’s operations and market positioning, potentially impacting investor decisions and stakeholder engagement.

Gresham House Income & Growth VCT plc operates in the financial industry, focusing on venture capital trusts. The company provides investment opportunities primarily aimed at delivering income and growth to its stakeholders.

Average Trading Volume: 36,137

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

