Gresham House Income & Growth VCT Expands Share Capital

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Income & Growth VCT plc Class S ( (GB:GHV1) ) has issued an announcement.

Gresham House Income & Growth VCT plc operates in the financial sector, focusing on investment and growth opportunities. The company primarily deals with venture capital trusts, providing investors with access to a diversified portfolio of growth-oriented companies. The recent announcement from Gresham House Income & Growth VCT plc details the issuance of 1,903,374 new Ordinary Shares under its Dividend Investment Scheme at a price of 64.09 pence per share. This move will increase the company’s total voting shares to 320,433,496, enhancing its capital base and potentially impacting shareholder interests under the FCA’s Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

More about Income & Growth VCT plc Class S

Average Trading Volume: 35,153

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

For an in-depth examination of GHV1 stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue