Gresham House Income & Growth 2 VCT Issues New Shares to Boost Liquidity

Mobeus Income & Growth VCT ( (GB:GHV2) ) has issued an announcement.

Gresham House Income & Growth 2 VCT plc, a company involved in investment management, announced the issuance of 517,257 new Ordinary Shares under its Dividend Investment Scheme. This move is part of the company’s strategy to enhance shareholder value and increase liquidity. The shares are priced at 51.79 pence each and are expected to be listed on the London Stock Exchange by 10 November 2025. This issuance increases the company’s total share capital to 327,815,205 Ordinary Shares, all of which carry voting rights. The announcement is significant for shareholders as it affects the calculations for disclosing their interests under the FCA’s rules.

Average Trading Volume: 44,230

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

