Grenergy Expands Chile Solar Operations with $128M Acquisition

Grenergy Renovables S.A. has announced the acquisition of a 1GW solar portfolio from Repsol and Ibereólica for $128 million, aiming to enhance it with battery hybridization in Chile. The deal includes a 77 MWp operational project and 923 MWp in development, with an existing 1GW interconnection line to aid in project completion. The investment will notably expand Grenergy’s Oasis de Atacama project with increased solar capacity and significant battery storage capabilities.

