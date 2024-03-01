Greif Class A Shareholders Elect Directors, Ratify Auditor

The latest update is out from Greif Class A (GEF).

At the recent Annual Meeting, shareholders of the company cast their votes for the election of nine directors, with Ole G. Rosgaard and others nominated by the Board winning seats for one-year terms. Additionally, the appointment of Deloitte & Touche LLP as the independent auditor for the 2024 fiscal year was ratified. Following the meeting, the company’s management discussed first-quarter financial results in a conference call with investors and analysts, further demonstrating the company’s commitment to transparency and shareholder engagement.

See more data about GEF stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.