GreenX Metals Unveils Promising Historical Estimates for Tannenberg Copper Project

GreenX Metals ( (AU:GRX) ) has provided an announcement.

GreenX Metals Limited has announced significant historical estimates for its Tannenberg Copper Project in Germany, revealing 728,000 tonnes of contained copper at an average grade of 2.6%. The company is actively relogging and resampling archived core to upgrade historical data to modern standards, with plans for future drilling to verify these estimates. Recent aeromagnetic and radiometric surveys have identified deep metal source structures, significantly enhancing the exploration potential of the project area.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:GRX) stock is a Hold with a A$0.50 price target.

More about GreenX Metals

GreenX Metals Limited operates in the mining industry, focusing on the exploration and development of mineral resources. The company is primarily engaged in copper exploration, with a significant project located in Germany.

Average Trading Volume: 38,537

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: A$245.5M



