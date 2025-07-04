GreenX Metals Announces Director’s Shareholding Adjustment

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An update from GreenX Metals ( (AU:GRX) ) is now available.

GreenX Metals Limited announced a change in the director’s interest, specifically concerning Mark Pearce, who disposed of 200,000 fully paid ordinary shares through an on-market trade. This change reflects a minor adjustment in the director’s holdings, with implications for the company’s governance and transparency, as it adheres to regulatory requirements by updating the ASX on such changes.

GreenX Metals Limited operates in the metals industry, focusing on the exploration and development of mineral resources. The company is engaged in producing and managing various metal-related products and services, with a market focus on expanding its resource base and enhancing shareholder value.

Average Trading Volume: 49,217

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$205.3M

