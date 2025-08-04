Greenwing Resources Director Increases Shareholding

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

The latest update is out from Greenwing Resources Ltd ( (AU:GW1) ).

Greenwing Resources Ltd has announced a change in the director’s interest, specifically involving Peter Stanley Wright. The change involves the acquisition of 132,288 ordinary shares, increasing his total holdings to 11,764,908 shares. This transaction was conducted through on-market trades and reflects a strategic move by the director, potentially indicating confidence in the company’s future prospects.

More about Greenwing Resources Ltd

YTD Price Performance: -26.83%

Average Trading Volume: 210,685

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$9.18M

