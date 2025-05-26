Greentown Management Holdings Announces AGM and Key Resolutions

Confident Investing Starts Here:

Greentown Management Holdings Co., Ltd. ( (HK:9979) ) has shared an announcement.

Greentown Management Holdings Co., Ltd. has announced its upcoming annual general meeting scheduled for June 18, 2025, in Hangzhou, China. The meeting will address several key resolutions, including the approval of the company’s audited financial statements for 2024, the declaration of a final dividend of RMB0.24 per share, the re-election of directors, and the reappointment of Ernst & Young as auditors. Additionally, the company seeks shareholder approval for mandates to repurchase shares and issue additional shares, which could impact its market operations and shareholder value.

More about Greentown Management Holdings Co., Ltd.

Greentown Management Holdings Co., Ltd. is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, focusing on management services within the real estate industry. It is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange under the stock code 09979.

Average Trading Volume: 9,479,406

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$5.27B

