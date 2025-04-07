Greentown China Reports Strong Q1 2025 Sales Performance

The latest announcement is out from Greentown China Holdings ( (HK:3900) ).

Greentown China Holdings Limited announced its unaudited operating data for the first quarter of 2025, revealing significant sales figures. The company recorded a total contracted sales amount of approximately RMB52.4 billion, with a sales area of about 2,240,000 sqm. This performance highlights Greentown’s strong market presence and operational effectiveness in the real estate sector, although the data is preliminary and subject to change.

Greentown China Holdings Limited is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, primarily engaged in real estate development and project management. The company focuses on self-investment projects and joint ventures, operating mainly in the Chinese market.

