Greentech Technology Reports Decline in Quarterly Tin Production

Greentech Technology International Limited ( (HK:0195) ) has shared an update.

Greentech Technology International Limited announced a decrease in tin production for the quarter ending September 2025, with a 16.6% drop to 2,272 tonnes compared to the previous quarter. The ore grade mined and recovery rates also saw declines, potentially impacting the company’s output and market positioning.

Greentech Technology International Limited is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, operating within the mining industry. It is involved in the Rension Project through a joint venture, Bluestone Mines Tasmania Joint Venture Pty Limited, where it holds a 50% stake via YT Parksong Australia Holding Pty Limited.

