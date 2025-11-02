GreenTech Metals Appoints Simon Kidston as Non-Executive Chairman

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Greentech Metals Ltd. ( (AU:GRE) ) has shared an announcement.

GreenTech Metals Limited has appointed Simon Kidston as the new Non-Executive Chairman, effective immediately. Kidston brings over 30 years of experience in the resources and energy sectors, having previously co-founded and led Genex Power Ltd to significant success in the renewable energy space. His appointment is expected to strengthen GreenTech’s position in the global energy transition as the company advances its portfolio of projects. The company also announced the resignation of Guy Robertson as Non-Executive Director, expressing gratitude for his contributions.

More about Greentech Metals Ltd.

GreenTech Metals Limited is an exploration and development company focused on discovering, developing, and acquiring projects in Australia and overseas that contain minerals and metals used in the battery storage and electric vehicle sectors. The company’s projects are centered on the lithium, copper, nickel, and cobalt potential within the West Pilbara and Fraser Range Provinces, aiming to support the green energy transition by increasing the supply of these essential minerals.

