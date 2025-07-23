Greenridge Exploration Launches Electromagnetic Survey at Flying Vee Project

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Greenridge Exploration Inc ( (TSE:GXP) ) has issued an announcement.

Greenridge Exploration Inc. has initiated a helicopter-borne electromagnetic survey at its Flying Vee Nickel Project in Northern Saskatchewan. This survey, conducted by Axiom Exploration Group Ltd., aims to enhance the understanding of conductive geological features, which could indicate the presence of valuable minerals such as nickel, copper, and cobalt. The results of this survey will be integrated with historical data to improve drill targeting and potentially strengthen Greenridge’s position in the mining sector.

Greenridge Exploration Inc. is a company involved in the exploration of mineral resources, focusing on nickel, copper, cobalt, and gold. The company operates in the mining industry, with a specific market focus on the exploration of sulphide mineralization in regions like Northern Saskatchewan.

