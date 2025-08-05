Greenlight Capital Re Holds Annual Shareholders Meeting

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

The latest announcement is out from Greenlight Capital Re ( (GLRE) ).

On July 29, 2025, Greenlight Capital Re held its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders, where directors were elected, Deloitte Ltd. was ratified as the independent auditor, and executive compensation was approved. The company reported its financial results for the second quarter and six months ending June 30, 2025, showing a 6.3% increase in gross premiums written and a combined ratio of 95.0%. Despite a total investment loss of $7.8 million, Greenlight Re returned $5 million to shareholders through buybacks, highlighting its commitment to long-term shareholder value.

Spark's Take on GLRE Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GLRE is a Neutral.

Greenlight Capital Re’s overall score is influenced by a strong balance sheet and investment returns, but offset by operational challenges and external economic risks. Technical analysis indicates bearish sentiment, and valuation appears reasonable but lacks income appeal. Mixed earnings call sentiment further impacts the outlook.

To see Spark's full report on GLRE stock, click here.

More about Greenlight Capital Re

Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. provides multiline property and casualty insurance and reinsurance through its entities in the Cayman Islands and Ireland, and its Lloyd’s platform. The company combines its underwriting activities with a non-traditional investment approach to achieve higher returns and supports technology innovators in the (re)insurance space through its Greenlight Re Innovations unit.

Average Trading Volume: 128,664

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $440.9M

Find detailed analytics on GLRE stock on TipRanks' Stock Analysis page.

