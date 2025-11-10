Greenidge Generation Reaches Settlement on Air Permit

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Greenidge Generation Holdings ( (GREE) ) has shared an announcement.

On November 7, 2025, Greenidge Generation LLC, a subsidiary of Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc., reached a settlement with the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation regarding the renewal of its Title V Air Permit for its Dresden facility. The agreement includes significant greenhouse gas emissions reductions, exceeding New York’s Climate Act goals, and ends ongoing litigation. The facility will continue to supply power to the local grid and operate its cryptocurrency datacenter, with emissions limits set to decrease over a five-year period. This settlement is seen as a major step in aligning the company’s operations with state environmental objectives and securing its role in the local energy market.

Spark’s Take on GREE Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GREE is a Neutral.

The overall stock score is primarily impacted by significant financial challenges, including declining revenues and negative equity. Technical indicators also suggest bearish momentum, while valuation metrics reflect ongoing losses. These factors collectively indicate a high-risk investment with limited short-term upside potential.

More about Greenidge Generation Holdings

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. is a vertically integrated power generation company that focuses on cryptocurrency mining, infrastructure development, and operations of sites. The company operates a power generation facility in Dresden, New York, which provides electricity to the local energy grid and supports a cryptocurrency datacenter.

Average Trading Volume: 502,754

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: $23.67M

