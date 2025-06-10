Greenheart Group’s AGM Resolutions Passed Unanimously

Confident Investing Starts Here:

Greenheart Group ( (HK:0094) ) has shared an announcement.

Greenheart Group Limited held its Annual General Meeting on June 10, 2025, where all proposed resolutions were passed unanimously. Key resolutions included the approval of financial statements, re-election of directors, and granting mandates for share issuance and repurchase, indicating strong shareholder support and stable governance.

Greenheart Group Limited is a company incorporated in Bermuda, operating with a focus on the forestry industry. It is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and engages in the management and sustainable development of forest resources, primarily offering timber products.

Average Trading Volume: 667,255

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$68.63M

