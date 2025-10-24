Greenheart Group Announces Further Delay in Circular Dispatch

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An update from Greenheart Group ( (HK:0094) ) is now available.

Greenheart Group Limited has announced a further delay in the dispatch of a Circular related to its Disposal transaction, now expected by 7 November 2025. The completion of the transaction is contingent on certain conditions, and there is uncertainty regarding the declaration of a Special Dividend, urging shareholders to exercise caution.

More about Greenheart Group

Greenheart Group Limited is a company incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability, and it is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. The company is involved in the industry of forestry management and timber processing, focusing on sustainable forest management and wood products.

Average Trading Volume: 3,069,279

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$166.9M

