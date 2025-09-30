GreenFirst Temporarily Curtails Operations Amid Industry Challenges

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

GreenFirst Forest Products ( (TSE:GFP) ) has shared an update.

GreenFirst Forest Products announced a temporary curtailment of its sawmill operations in response to the idling of Kap Paper, its primary customer for wood by-products, and broader challenges in the forestry sector. This decision affects approximately 140 employees and highlights issues such as elevated tariffs, market uncertainty, and low lumber prices, underscoring the difficulties faced by the industry in Ontario.

The most recent analyst rating on (TSE:GFP) stock is a Hold with a C$3.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on GreenFirst Forest Products stock, see the TSE:GFP Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on TSE:GFP Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:GFP is a Neutral.

GreenFirst Forest Products faces significant challenges, primarily due to negative financial performance and bearish technical indicators. While there are operational improvements and strategic investments, these are overshadowed by ongoing financial losses and market uncertainties.

To see Spark’s full report on TSE:GFP stock, click here.

More about GreenFirst Forest Products

GreenFirst Forest Products is a forest-first business focused on sustainable forest management and lumber production. The company operates four sawmills in Ontario, managing over 6.1 million hectares of FSC® certified public forestlands. GreenFirst emphasizes responsible forest practices and the long-term benefits of lumber in building products.

Average Trading Volume: 4,527

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: C$59.45M

For an in-depth examination of GFP stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue