Greencoat UK Wind Strengthens Treasury with Share Buyback

Greencoat UK Wind PLC has repurchased 138,900 ordinary shares as part of its ongoing share buyback program, with prices ranging between 134.00p and 135.30p per share. This move is part of the company’s strategy to hold shares in treasury, potentially enhancing shareholder value by reducing the number of shares in public circulation. The total number of shares held in treasury now stands at 41,555,962.

