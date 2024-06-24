Greencoat UK Wind Schedules Mid-Year Financial Update

Greencoat UK Wind (GB:UKW) has released an update.

Greencoat UK Wind PLC, a leading renewable infrastructure fund focusing on UK wind farms, is set to announce its mid-year financial results, Net Asset Value, and quarterly dividend on July 24, 2024. Interested analysts and investors are invited to a conference call on the announcement day. The company is well-regarded for its commitment to providing inflation-adjusted annual dividends and maintaining long-term capital value through strategic reinvestment.

