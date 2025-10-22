Greencoat UK Wind Executes Share Buyback Program

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An announcement from Greencoat UK Wind ( (GB:UKW) ) is now available.

Greencoat UK Wind PLC has executed a share buyback program, purchasing 945,000 ordinary shares at an average price of 108.64 pence per share. This transaction, part of a previously announced buyback initiative, results in the company holding over 140 million shares in treasury, potentially impacting shareholder calculations and market positioning.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:UKW) stock is a Buy with a £150.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Greencoat UK Wind stock, see the GB:UKW Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:UKW Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:UKW is a Neutral.

Greencoat UK Wind’s overall stock score is negatively impacted by significant revenue declines and profitability issues, which are the most critical factors. The stable balance sheet and positive cash flow provide some support, while recent share buybacks show strategic initiatives to enhance shareholder value. Nonetheless, bearish technical trends and a negative P/E ratio limit the stock’s attractiveness.

More about Greencoat UK Wind

Greencoat UK Wind PLC is a company operating in the renewable energy sector, focusing on wind power generation. It primarily invests in UK wind farms, providing sustainable energy solutions and contributing to the country’s renewable energy targets.

Average Trading Volume: 4,288,977

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

