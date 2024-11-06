Greencoat UK Wind Executes Share Buyback Program

Greencoat UK Wind (GB:UKW) has released an update.

Greencoat UK Wind PLC has successfully executed a share buyback, acquiring 250,372 ordinary shares at an average price of 134.66 pence. This move is part of the company’s ongoing strategy to manage its capital structure and potentially increase shareholder value. The repurchased shares will be held in treasury, aligning with Greencoat’s commitment to optimizing its financial operations.

