Greencoat UK Wind Executes Share Buyback

Greencoat UK Wind PLC has announced the purchase of 347,651 of its own ordinary shares as part of its share buyback programme, with prices ranging from 138.10 to 139.50 pence per share. The repurchased shares will be held in treasury, and after this transaction, the company’s treasury holds 30,191,935 shares. Shareholders can use the remaining 2,277,256,721 shares as the denominator for interest notification calculations.

