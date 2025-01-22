Greencoat UK Wind Announces Share Buyback Program Completion

Invest with Confidence: Follow TipRanks' Top Wall Street Analysts to uncover their success rate and average return.

An update from Greencoat UK Wind ( (GB:UKW) ) is now available.

Greencoat UK Wind PLC has executed a share buyback program, acquiring 250,000 ordinary shares at an average price of 121.09 pence per share. This move is part of their ongoing strategy to manage share capital effectively, with the repurchased shares held in treasury, potentially impacting shareholder value and market perception.

Greencoat UK Wind PLC is a prominent player in the renewable energy sector, primarily focusing on wind power generation. The company is dedicated to harnessing wind energy to produce electricity, contributing to the sustainable energy market in the UK.

YTD Price Performance: -5.25%

Average Trading Volume: 3,436,271

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

