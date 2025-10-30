Greencoat Renewables Reports Strong Q3 Performance and Strategic Asset Disposal

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An announcement from Greencoat Renewables Plc ( (DE:GRP) ) is now available.

Greencoat Renewables Plc announced its unaudited Net Asset Value (NAV) as of September 30, 2025, at €1,130 million, with a dividend of 1.70250c per share for Q3. The company reported strong cash generation and a robust dividend cover despite a low generation period, with a gross cash generation of €23.2 million. It completed the disposal of a 116MW portfolio of six Irish assets, reducing its debt and gearing. The company also aims to enhance liquidity through its JSE listing, with plans to list on the Main Board for broader investor access. The Q3 NAV per share increased slightly, driven by various financial factors, and the company maintains a strong operational performance with a levered portfolio IRR of 9.3%.

Greencoat Renewables Plc operates in the renewable energy industry, focusing on the acquisition and management of renewable energy infrastructure assets. The company is primarily involved in wind and solar energy projects, with a market focus on sustainable energy solutions across Europe.

