Green360 Technologies Advances in Low-Carbon Cement Innovation

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Suvo Strategic Minerals ( (AU:GT3) ) has issued an update.

Green360 Technologies Limited reported significant milestones in its low-carbon cement development, including the production of over 500 tonnes of metakaolin and a breakthrough in low-carbon concrete production with a noise wall panel using its proprietary cement blend. The company also completed a A$4 million placement to fund commercialization efforts, enhancing its market position and competitiveness. The appointment of Darren Hedley as Non-Executive Director aligns with the company’s strategic focus on low-carbon cement and concrete, potentially impacting stakeholders positively.

More about Suvo Strategic Minerals

Green360 Technologies Limited operates in the low-carbon construction materials industry, focusing on the development and commercialization of proprietary low-carbon cement technology. The company produces metakaolin, a supplementary cementitious material, and aims to reduce reliance on traditional Portland cement, which is a major source of CO₂ emissions. Green360 is positioning itself as a competitive player in the expanding low-carbon materials market.

Average Trading Volume: 1,734,943

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$41.7M

See more data about GT3 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue