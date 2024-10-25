Green Thumb Industries Revamps Executive Compensation Strategy

An update from Green Thumb Industries ( (TSE:GTII) ) is now available.

Green Thumb Industries Inc. revamped its executive compensation plan, rewarding top leaders with significant Restricted Share Units (RSUs) to recognize their leadership and encourage retention. CEO Benjamin Kovler and President Anthony Georgiadis will each receive 750,000 RSUs and a $300,000 cash bonus, while CFO Mathew Faulkner and General Counsel Bret Kravitz will each get 300,000 RSUs. Additionally, annual cash bonus targets for Kovler and Georgiadis have been increased to 325% and 300% of their base salaries, respectively, underlining the company’s commitment to rewarding its key executives.

