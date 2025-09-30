Green Technology Metals Unveils 2025 Annual Report, Emphasizing Strategic Lithium Growth

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Green Technology Metals Limited ( (AU:GT1) ) has issued an announcement.

Green Technology Metals Limited has released its annual report for 2025, highlighting its strategic focus on developing a leading vertically integrated lithium business in Ontario, Canada. The report outlines the company’s operations, financial performance, and governance, emphasizing its commitment to sustainable growth and value creation for stakeholders.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:GT1) stock is a Hold with a A$0.04 price target.

More about Green Technology Metals Limited

Green Technology Metals Limited operates in the lithium industry, focusing on building a vertically integrated lithium business in Ontario, Canada. The company is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange under the code GT1.

Average Trading Volume: 1,098,412

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$15.68M

