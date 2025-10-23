Green Technology Metals Limited Announces 2025 Annual General Meeting

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

The latest announcement is out from Green Technology Metals Limited ( (AU:GT1) ).

Green Technology Metals Limited has announced its upcoming Annual General Meeting, scheduled for November 27, 2025, in Subiaco, Western Australia. Shareholders are encouraged to participate either in person or by proxy, with voting instructions to be submitted by November 25, 2025. The company is shifting to electronic distribution of meeting materials to enhance accessibility and reduce environmental impact, reflecting its commitment to sustainability.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:GT1) stock is a Hold with a A$0.04 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Green Technology Metals Limited stock, see the AU:GT1 Stock Forecast page.

More about Green Technology Metals Limited

Green Technology Metals Limited operates in the green technology sector, focusing on the development and production of sustainable metal products. The company is committed to advancing environmentally-friendly technologies and solutions within the metals industry.

Average Trading Volume: 1,117,376

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$17.82M

See more data about GT1 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue