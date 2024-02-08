Green Plains Forges Strategic Alliance with Ancora Holdings

Green Plains (GPRE) has released an update to notify the public and investors about an entry into a material definitive agreement.

Green Plains Inc. has formed a strategic partnership with Ancora Holdings Group through a Cooperation Agreement, where Ancora commits to support the company’s board recommendations on shareholder votes, with certain independence in extraordinary transactions and following proxy advisory firms’ guidance in case of differing opinions. Ancora also agrees to a standstill, limiting its influence and share ownership, ensuring a focus on collaborative growth. This agreement is set to expire before the 2025 shareholder nomination deadline, ensuring a period of stability and aligned interests for both parties.

