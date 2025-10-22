Green Plains Announces Convertible Notes Exchange and Stock Buyback

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Green Plains ( (GPRE) ) just unveiled an update.

On October 22, 2025, Green Plains Inc. announced it had entered into exchange agreements to swap $170 million of its 2.25% Convertible Senior Notes due 2027 for newly issued 5.25% Convertible Senior Notes due 2030, and subscription agreements to issue $30 million of 2030 Notes for cash. The company also plans to repurchase approximately 2.9 million shares of its common stock for $30 million, funded by the subscription transactions. These transactions, expected to close on October 27, 2025, will result in $200 million of 2030 Notes outstanding and $60 million of 2027 Notes remaining. The 2030 Notes have a conversion rate of 63.6132 shares per $1,000 principal amount, with a conversion premium of about 50% over the last reported stock price.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GPRE is a Neutral.

Green Plains’ overall stock score reflects significant financial challenges, including declining revenues and persistent losses. While technical indicators suggest a neutral to slightly positive trend, valuation metrics highlight ongoing profitability issues. The earnings call provides a mixed outlook, with operational improvements offset by financial setbacks. Strategic initiatives and market conditions will be crucial for future performance.

Green Plains Inc. is a leading biorefining company focused on advancing the transition to a low-carbon world by producing renewable fuels and sustainable ingredients. The company utilizes agricultural, biological, and fermentation expertise to convert renewable crops into low-carbon energy and sustainable feedstocks, and is implementing carbon capture and storage solutions at several facilities.

Average Trading Volume: 2,030,065

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $759.9M

