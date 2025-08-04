Green Minerals AS to Announce Half-Year Results for 2025

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Green Minerals AS ( (DE:5IP) ) has issued an update.

Green Minerals AS announced it will release its half-year results for 2025 on August 7, accompanied by a live audiocast presentation and Q&A session. This event is significant as it provides stakeholders with insights into the company’s performance and strategic direction in the sustainable mining industry.

More about Green Minerals AS

Green Minerals AS is focused on delivering minerals essential for the green energy transition through sustainable deep sea mining of key minerals and rare earth elements. The company’s operations aim to reduce the social and environmental impacts associated with traditional terrestrial mining, addressing strategic needs for the EU and the USA.

YTD Price Performance: -20.70%

Average Trading Volume: 408,778

Current Market Cap: NOK50.11M

