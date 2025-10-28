Green Leader Holdings Updates on Financial Restructuring Efforts

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Green Leader Holdings Group Limited ( (HK:0061) ) has shared an update.

Green Leader Holdings Group Limited has provided updates regarding its ongoing efforts to address financial challenges highlighted in its annual report. The company is actively engaging with a potential investor and creditors to restructure its debts and improve liquidity. These measures are aimed at ensuring the company’s financial stability and addressing the going concern disclaimer.

Green Leader Holdings Group Limited

Average Trading Volume: 531,409

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$40M

