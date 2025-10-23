Green Landscaping Group AB Faces Challenges but Sees Growth Opportunities

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Green Landscaping Group AB ( (SE:GREEN) ) has shared an announcement.

Green Landscaping Group AB reported a challenging financial period for Q3 2025, with a 4% increase in net sales but a decline in EBITA by 12% due to project write-downs. The company is focusing on improving profitability and cash flow despite weak market conditions in Sweden and Norway, while experiencing strong performance in other European markets. The company renewed its financing agreement, which should lower interest costs and reflects growing credit market confidence. Additionally, the acquisition of a German company is expected to contribute positively to future earnings.

The most recent analyst rating on (SE:GREEN) stock is a Hold with a SEK63.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Green Landscaping Group AB stock, see the SE:GREEN Stock Forecast page.

More about Green Landscaping Group AB

Green Landscaping Group AB operates in the landscaping industry, providing a range of services including landscaping and groundwork. The company focuses on markets in Sweden, Norway, and other parts of Europe, with a recent expansion into Germany through the acquisition of Tessmer & Sohn Straßenbaugesellschaft mbH.

Average Trading Volume: 40,687

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: SEK2.72B

For an in-depth examination of GREEN stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue