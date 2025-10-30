Green & Gold Minerals Successfully Lists on ASX and Advances Chillagoe Gold Project

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Green & Gold Minerals Limited ( (AU:GG1) ) has shared an announcement.

Green & Gold Minerals Limited has successfully listed on the ASX, raising $5.7 million through its Initial Public Offering. The company has commenced a detailed drilling program at the Chillagoe Gold Project, focusing on expanding and confirming resources at Mt Wandoo and nearby targets. The drilling aims to enhance geological understanding and potentially increase the inferred resource. Initial drilling results are anticipated in three weeks, which could impact the company’s resource estimates and market positioning.

More about Green & Gold Minerals Limited

Green & Gold Minerals Limited operates in the mining industry, focusing primarily on gold exploration and development. The company is engaged in activities at the Chillagoe Gold Project, with a market focus on expanding and confirming gold resources in the Mt Wandoo area.

Average Trading Volume: 238,496

Find detailed analytics on GG1 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue