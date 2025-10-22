Green Economy Development Limited Completes Disposal of Prosper Ace Investments

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Green Economy Development Limited ( (HK:1315) ) has issued an announcement.

Green Economy Development Limited announced the completion of the disposal of its entire issued share capital in Prosper Ace Investments Limited. As a result, Prosper Ace Investments Limited is no longer a subsidiary, and its financial results will not be included in the company’s consolidated financial statements, potentially impacting the company’s financial structure and market focus.

Green Economy Development Limited is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, focusing on the green economy sector.

Average Trading Volume: 859,638

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$75.25M

