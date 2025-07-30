Green Economy Development Limited Announces AGM and Key Resolutions

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

The latest announcement is out from Green Economy Development Limited ( (HK:1315) ).

Green Economy Development Limited has announced its upcoming Annual General Meeting (AGM) scheduled for September 25, 2025, in Hong Kong. Key agenda items include the adoption of the company’s audited financial statements, re-election of executive directors, and re-appointment of RSM Hong Kong as the auditor. The meeting will also consider authorizing the board to issue additional shares, which could impact the company’s capital structure and investor relations.

More about Green Economy Development Limited

Green Economy Development Limited is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, focusing on sustainable economic initiatives. It operates within the green economy sector, providing products and services aimed at promoting environmental sustainability.

Average Trading Volume: 251,971

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$84.58M

